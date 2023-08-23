EASTON, Pa. – Easton's City Administrator Luis Campos said Wednesday that he definitely sees life through a different lens following a collapse while jogging more than a month ago.
"When I wake up, I see things a lot differently," he said.
Campos offered his words during a show of appreciation that began the evening's City Council meeting.
Mayor Sal Panto and City Council thanked the emergency responders who saved Campos following his July 5 collapse.
"Thank you. We appreciate all your effort," Panto said.
After he collapsed, Campos was rushed to the hospital and was in critical condition. At Wednesday's meeting, he said he "would not be here today" without first responders.
"For individuals, if you're not feeling well, don't ever be afraid (to say) that you're not feeling well," he advised. "Check yourself into the hospital or call 911."
Campos is serving part time for a couple of hours a day, two days a week, as he continues his recovery.
"It's great to have you back, buddy, even if it's only two days a week," Panto told Campos.
Panto had named deputy city administrator David Hopkins as the acting administrator while Campos was in the hospital.
After the ceremony was over, the talk turned to agenda items and discussion.
Bethlehem Landfill
During the public comment portion, Victoria Opthof-Codaro implored Easton City officials to continue in the fight against the landfill expansion in Lower Saucon.
Opthof-Codaro runs a community organization opposing the Bethlehem Landfill's expansion called Citizens for Responsible Development LST.
"Thank you for being a part of the coalition," she said to City Council.
Opthof-Codaro also spoke about the importance of maintaining forested land around the landfill and how recent zoning changes could negatively affect it.
She said that Lower Saucon Township proposes changing the zoning to make landfills a use "as of right," meaning that oversight would be limited to a zoning officer, whereas other zoning requires more intensive oversight, such as public hearings and review by the township council. An "as a right" designation allows the landfill to expand.
Opthof-Codero also informed the council about a community meeting that will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30th, at Se-Wy-Co Banquet Hall at 3621 Old Philadelphia Pike in Bethlehem. At the meeting, "the community will come together once again to testify against adoption of the ordinance," according to the Citizens for Responsible Development LST's website.
Several Lower Saucon residents filed a civil lawsuit arguing that rezoning the landfill would violate the Donated and Dedicated Property Act.
Grant applications
City Council also voted to authorize applications for three grants. The first authorizes an application for a Pennsylvania Monroe County Local Share grant in the amount of $325,000 for Scott Park.
The second and third were applications for the Department of Community and Economic Development's Public Safety Grant Program and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Urban Infrastructure Grant for $20,000 and $50,000, respectively.