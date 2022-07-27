EASTON, Pa. – The last piece of steel is finally up for the Commodore in Easton.
A project that has taken longer than expected to get to this moment. Originally delayed by COVID-19, then add in construction issues.
"It's a really tricky time right now for everybody,” said Garett Vassel, president of Optima Durant Group. "We had some challenges with our former steel contractor and there was actually a bankruptcy with the sub contractors."
Now with those issues behind, and the final beam up, work can move forward on the seven-story building.
"This is everything to me, it's everything to the project,” Vassel said. "With this building closing up, now it's a completely different trajectory for this project. Now people can start working late.
“You have 32 residential apartments - rental apartments. You have two floors of retail spaces. You have two floors commercial office space - about 14,000 square feet. And then 8,500-square-foot rooftop restaurant."
We’re now learning more details on who will own that restaurant - The Trapani Family. The family already is behind Zest and Grille 3501.
"It's a great opportunity I mean we're very excited to just be part of the Easton community,” said Patti Trapani. They have a concept in mind but no official name just yet.
"Food-wise we're looking toward the same thing," Trapani said. "Fine dinning but casual. We're going to make a very inviting, comfortable setting, kind of warm. Maybe a bit more earthy type thing."
Construction is now expected to wrap up with tenants moving in by the end of the year/early next year.