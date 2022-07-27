Hotel and restaurant takes longer than expected

EASTON, Pa. – The last piece of steel is finally up for the Commodore in Easton.

A project that has taken longer than expected to get to this moment. Originally delayed by COVID-19, then add in construction issues.

"It's a really tricky time right now for everybody,” said Garett Vassel, president of Optima Durant Group. "We had some challenges with our former steel contractor and there was actually a bankruptcy with the sub contractors."

Now with those issues behind, and the final beam up, work can move forward on the seven-story building.

"This is everything to me, it's everything to the project,” Vassel said. "With this building closing up, now it's a completely different trajectory for this project. Now people can start working late.

“You have 32 residential apartments - rental apartments. You have two floors of retail spaces. You have two floors commercial office space - about 14,000 square feet. And then 8,500-square-foot rooftop restaurant."

We’re now learning more details on who will own that restaurant - The Trapani Family. The family already is behind Zest and Grille 3501.

"It's a great opportunity I mean we're very excited to just be part of the Easton community,” said Patti Trapani. They have a concept in mind but no official name just yet.

"Food-wise we're looking toward the same thing," Trapani said. "Fine dinning but casual. We're going to make a very inviting, comfortable setting, kind of warm. Maybe a bit more earthy type thing."

Construction is now expected to wrap up with tenants moving in by the end of the year/early next year.

Tags

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you