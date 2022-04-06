EASTON, Pa. – The Confluence cleared another hurdle Wednesday by gaining its land use approval from the planning commission.
Bethlehem-based Peron Development plans to build the 285-unit residential project at 185 S. Third St., on the site of the former Days Inn.
In addition to its apartments and condominium units, The Confluence will include retail space, dining, a movie theater and art space in partnership with ArtsQuest of Bethlehem.
John Callahan, development director for the project, brought to the meeting what he called a "whole cadre of consultants" to answer questions from the commissioners.
Among the new information shared by Callahan's team were details about how the project expects to handle traffic for deliveries, garbage pickup and moving vans.
Because of the size of the development, Callahan said, "We expect to have a move in or out nearly every other day" during the first years of operation.
In anticipation of that, he said plans would be revised to incorporate a loading dock with an off-street space to back in a truck on the complex’s Fourth Street side, so that trucks would not have to park in the street and obstruct traffic.
Garbage pickup would likewise be handled on the Fourth Street side, with trash from both the residential and commercial parts of the development brought to the same spot.
Mail and packages would come in the opposite side, with a designated area for delivery vehicles along Third Street.
Also along Third Street, the developer plans to commission a public art project. The planned movie theater would create a large blank wall facing the street.
"Rather than be a negative, this has the possibility to be a tremendous positive for public art," Callahan said of the plan to incorporate a large mural or kinetic sculpture. He added that Peron has been trying to determine the best way to find a local artist for the piece.
Planning commission member Hubert Etchison encouraged Peron to try to incorporate some solar power into the plans if possible.
"I think this project is gorgeous," Etchison said, but finding ways to reduce the environmental impact and the strain on the city power grid, even by a little bit, would make it even better.
Callahan said the developer was considering adding some solar power but was not certain it would be cost effective. He did say, however, that even though the project was not seeking LEED certification, as planned, it would be built to the equivalent of a LEED Silver standard.
LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is the rating system used by the U.S. Green Building Council to measure a building's sustainability and resource efficiency
The commission voted unanimously in favor of The Confluence. The project still needs final approvals from other city boards and commissions, including zoning and the historic district commission, as well as the Lehigh Valley Conservation District, Callahan said, but it is still on track to break ground this fall.
Southside apartment building
The commission also gave land-use approval for a four-story apartment building in Southside Easton at 715-717 W. Berwick St.
Developer Lou Pektor wants to build the project, which will contain 47 residential units, on the site that is currently home to Harmony Press.