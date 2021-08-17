EASTON, Pa. – A grand reopening for the newly renovated Cottingham Stadium will be held this coming Monday.
Plans are underway for an event to mark the completion of the new $16.8 million stadium on Monday, Aug. 23, Easton Area School District officials said.
The celebration will start at 6:15 p.m. with the opening ceremony, followed by a ribbon-cutting at 7 p.m. A rain date has been scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 24.
The Easton Area High School band, football team and cheerleaders will be in attendance for the festivities. The event is open to the public.
Additional events are also scheduled for the remainder of the week, including meet-and-greets with both the band and football team.
Earlier this year, the stadium underwent major renovations that included a new synthetic turf field, stadium seating, locker rooms, public restrooms, press box and scoreboards.
More than 1,000 season tickets have already been sold for the upcoming season. The season opener is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 27.