EASTON, Pa. | For the first time in 17 years, the smell of garlic won't be wafting through downtown Easton on the first weekend of October.
Jo Moranville, organizer of Easton Garlic Fest, said the decision to cancel wasn't an easy one. Garlic Fest brings, on average, 60,000 people to the city over a two-day period.
"It's a loss of revenue. People, they don't just stay in the street at the festival, they come into the shops... the entire festival started as a way to get people to town to see the vendors in town, to walk around and see how much we [Easton] had to offer," Moranville said.
Abe Lopez, executive chef of Stoke Restaurant said on a normal Garlic Fest weekend, the restaurant will serve 300 to 400 people per day.
"It's a lot of loss of profit. Garlic Fest, Bacon Fest, all those festivals were cancelled. It did hurt us a lot, it did," Lopez said.
Moranville said she wanted to keep the stink going, albeit virtually, so people don't forget about Garlic Fest next year.
Garlic Fest's popular cocktails are now online. Videos from area bartenders show step-by-step how to make some of their most popular stinky drinks. And instead of the chef's competition, chef's like Lopez, have filmed cooking demos that will be uploaded throughout the weekend.
You can find more about virtual Garlic Fest here: http://eastongarlicfest.com/