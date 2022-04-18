EASTON, Pa. - After the same look for the last 60 years, the city of Easton decided to undergo a facelift.
The city decided it was time for new projects, like widening the circumference of the downtown's Centre Square, constructing a parking garage on 4th Street, rehabilitating the Free Bridge, and creating more housing opportunities.
But with these projects come concerns from residents about whether the construction 'mess' will interfere with Easton's popular festivals this year.
"I think all of the festivals will be impacted, but not in a way people would notice," said Mayor Sal Panto.
Panto says the reason things are moving slower than expected is due to an issue many businesses are dealing with.
"Right now, it's hard for developers or anybody to figure out a schedule because of the supply chain issues," Panto said.
Luckily, Panto says festivals like Heritage Day, Garlic Fest, and even Bacon Fest will still go on, just with some minor tweaks.
"We will make some changes, may have to move some vendors around but in reality, we won't have any problems," Panto said.
And as for the city's future projects, those are still in the planning stages and have not been announced just yet.
But Panto says they'll handle those construction hoops as they come.
"Will they impact festivals next year? Yes, to some extent. But we'll work around it," Panto said.