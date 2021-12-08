EASTON, Pa. – Easton may need to extract more money from festivals to cover city costs, and Mayor Sal Panto sees a potential piggy bank in PA Bacon Fest.
The city needs to "monetize Bacon Fest," Panto said during Wednesday's City Council meeting. That issue arose during discussion of the $270,000 contribution to the Greater Easton Development Partnership in the city's 2022 budget. The nonprofit GEDP runs Easton Public Market, Bacon Fest, the Ambassadors program and other programs.
At a council meeting last month, Peter Melan asked that the line item be cut by at least 10%, and the issue of reducing the contribution to zero over time came up. The contribution was not cut in the 2022 budget, which was approved Tuesday.
November's two-day Bacon Fest was a big success, the mayor said, and a showcase for Easton. Melan and Councilman Roger Ruggles did not dispute that or the value of the partnership in promoting the city, but both noted that festivals are not an unmitigated blessing. City employees work extra hours during festivals and streets get clogged.
"We're using city revenues for festivals that quite frankly a lot of our citizens can't afford," Melan said. Bacon Fest vendors charge a lot, he said, while the city has to deal with costs increases for labor and that burden rests on the taxpayers.
The economic impact of festivals can be hard to measure, despite crowd estimates and lots of happy faces.
"We don't have any data to show what the impact is," Ruggles said. Parking revenue goes up, but Ruggles said residents have to endure congested traffic and parking shortages during event even if they do not attend.
Panto agreed that not all residents can afford to eat at Bacon Fest, but entertainment is free. He also said that downtown festivals help bring in guests and dispel a lingering negative image of the city: "We still have that perception that we're not safe."
Jared Mast, executive director of the Easton partnership, said a $2 admission donated is requested at Bacon Fest but not required. He also said the city's contribution in dollars and in a percentage of the GEDP's budget has declined over the years, while the organization has grown and now has an annual budget of $3 million.
"We don't take the city's contribution lightly," Mast assured council. "We try to be good stewards of it." The 2022 city contribution accounts for 9% of GEDP's annual budget.
No decisions were made Tuesday, but discussions about how money is raised and allocated will continue.
Panto made it clear that he supports the city's weekend events.
"Festivals, to me, are what a community is all about," he said.