It's a project that's been underway on N. 3rd Street in Easton for years, but Townley House Hotel is finally open and taking bookings.
The 16-room boutique hotel is owned and operated by Enjoy with Gusto Restaurant and Hospitality Group, the same company behind some of the city's high-end restaurants like OAK Steakhouse and River Grille.
Kate Gjevukaj is the creative director and said Townley fills a largely untapped market.
"It [Easton] needed a stylish sort of space that people could come and enjoy the nightlife here and then stay over. It's a continuation of everything else that is going on in town," Gjevukaj said.
The building, a 154-year-old historic mansion on what was once known as Easton's Millionaire's Row, has been renovated from top to bottom.
The two-story entrance features hand-made chandeliers. A large addition that includes a custom bar, a patio space on the bottom, and rooms on the top was added to the back.
"Marrying the two spaces, the new modern section with the old was a challenge. But I think it came together in a way that we're all really proud of," Gjevukaj said.
Some rooms include original mahogany fire places with Mercer tiles.
Each room has a view of Easton and city-specific details, and includes original artwork by a local photographer.
Townley House was originally set to open in late Summer but the pandemic pushed it back.
"We are happy we have some reservations in December. People are coming to town to see everything going on and they're wanting to stay here," said Gjevukaj.