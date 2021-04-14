EASTON, Pa. - The city of Easton said it’s time for the former Easton Iron & Metal scrap yard along Bushkill Drive to become something great.
$1.3 million of grant money is available to help clean-up the brown field site that's now owned by the city. They're asking developers to share their best ideas.
Rachel Hogan Carr, Executive Director of The Nurture Nature Center on Northampton Street, said when she heard the property was up for grabs several years ago, a concept study was created to see how the center could potentially expand into the area.
"It is very much a thinking document right now,” Hogan Carr said.
The concept for a science and creativity center includes things like a planetarium, walking trails, and space for arts and science programming. But the concept study is still just that, a concept.
Easton Mayor Sal Panto said the city, Lafayette College, and Friends of the Karl Stirner Arts Trail are involved with Nurture Nature's planning.
"The college has done a great job on their properties. [Simon] Silk [Mill] has done a great job, but in the middle we have some work to do. Easton Iron & Metal is the largest of that,” Mayor Panto said.
The city plans to connect the nearby Karl Stirner Arts Trail to whatever is selected to be built on the former scrap yard site. It's also a short distance away from the redeveloped Simon Silk Mill.
The mayor said The Nurture Nature Center's proposal makes sense for the area but the city will consider all proposals before making any decisions.