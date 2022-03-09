EASTON, Pa. – Mayor Sal Panto delivered his State of the City address at Wednesday's City Council meeting, discussing a range of topics important to Easton, including economic growth, housing, public safety and federal funding.
In spite of the challenges of the pandemic, the mayor said, "We are a resilient, thriving community that is setting the standard to which other communities aspire."
He said that both the city's response to the pandemic and its ongoing renaissance have set an example for other municipalities throughout Pennsylvania and even at the national level.
Pandemic-related funding
Panto said Easton's biggest success in 2021 was increasing the city's American Rescue Plan Act allocation. He said the original allocation of $2.6 million was the same as neighboring towns with a fraction of Easton's population.
However, with "daily phone calls and letter writing," as well as assistance from Rep. Susan Wild (PA-7), Sen. Bob Casey, the National League of Cities and the Pennsylvania Municipal League, Panto said the city was able to increase its allocation to the "appropriate amount" of $20.7 million.
Panto also praised the ARPA program for sending funds directly to municipalities.
"If you want to reopen America," he said, "you've got to start at the local level."
Federal funding is often directed at the state level, he said, and does not always reach town- and city-level projects that need help. With the ARPA funds — about half of which have already been received — Easton will be able to put them right to work to counter the economic impact of the pandemic, Panto said.
Shopping and dining
The outdoor dining program and the Winter Village were also very visible triumphs in the past year, Panto said. In addition to bringing shoppers and tourists into the city center, the Winter Village helped two small businesses, Isasuma and Easton Candle Company, grow from online-only shops to opening brick-and-mortar stores downtown.
Affordable housing
Housing, particularly affordable housing, is "the most significant and most difficult issue we're working to address right now," Panto said.
While there are several projects in place, he said, "There's no silver bullet to address the affordable housing crisis."
There are 55 affordable housing units scheduled to open up this month, he added, and the city is looking at ways to build more.
During the City Council portion of Wednesday's meeting, the mayor's task force on affordable housing also gave its update.
The group, led by Neil Koplan and Kurt Carlson, focused its report on households making 80% to 120% of the median income, who may be looking to buy a first home or may need help with home financing.
The group's major recommendation was that the city establish a housing development corporation and banking affiliate to help new homeowners. It presented several recommended actions, including forming a land bank to buy vacant and blighted properties, creating a renovation fund and recommending a first project to convert the former Porter Elementary School property in Southside Easton to residential housing.
The proposed actions had a budget of around $4 million, which could potentially be sourced from ARPA funds.
New development, restorations
Several market-rate residential developments will open this year, with more on the way, including the Seville, Commodore and Marquis developments.
The larger of these developments are expected to bring in up to a million dollars in annual tax revenue each, Panto said, helping the city maintain the flat real estate tax rate it has had since 2009.
However, while "the press will always give the $100 million dollar project more attention than the $100,000 project," Panto said, there have been many remarkable smaller projects throughout the city.
He showed before-and-after slides of several successful restorations and said that one of his plans was to expand the façade restoration grant program. Currently the grants are only available for buildings in the downtown area, but Panto said he'd like to use some of the ARPA funding to help restore buildings in other parts of the city.
City census
While the 27,000 citizens counted at the last census is not quite as many as the city had at its peak in the 1950s, the city continues to grow in both population and economy.
"They say people are always looking for a shining city on the hill," Panto said. "Easton was built on seven hills. Thanks to a lot of hard work, Easton is becoming the shining city it once was."