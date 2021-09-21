EASTON, Pa. – When Mayor Sal Panto presented his 2021 budget for Easton, he likened the process to looking through a crystal ball, "and the ball is cracked."
That was when COVID-19 was raging but an end to the pandemic was presumably coming.
Now, the mayor's 2022 budget is due Oct. 1, and forecasting for next year is like looking through "a crystal ball that has thunderstorms on the horizon."
COVID-19 and the effect it may have on city revenue are the clouds. The pandemic can cut revenue from parking meters, the business-privilege tax, earned income tax, parking fines and amusement taxes.
"Variants (of the coronavirus) are coming back," Panto said at a city council committee meeting Tuesday, and nobody knows when the pandemic can be declared over.
The mayor's goal is to continue his streak of zero tax increases for a 13th year. When asked if that will be feasible, all he said was, "We'll see." Growth in downtown Easton has helped the city avoid raising the property tax levy.
One bright spot in the city's coffers may be Easton's share of revenue from the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino. Finance Director Mark Lysynecky said the city budgeted for $600,000 in 2020, and the total may come in ahead of that based on receipts for the first two quarters.
Panto will present his 2022 budget proposal Oct. 1 at 4 p.m.
The council committee meeting also reviewed proposals for development of the former Easton Iron & Metal on Bushkill Drive and the Pine Street garage. Votes on committee recommendations for developers of the two sites will be held at a full council meeting Wednesday.