Generic real estate tax; property tax
Nattanan Kanchanaprat/Pixabay

EASTON, Pa. – When Mayor Sal Panto presented his 2021 budget for Easton, he likened the process to looking through a crystal ball, "and the ball is cracked." 

That was when COVID-19 was raging but an end to the pandemic was presumably coming.

Now, the mayor's 2022 budget is due Oct. 1, and forecasting for next year is like looking through "a crystal ball that has thunderstorms on the horizon." 

COVID-19 and the effect it may have on city revenue are the clouds. The pandemic can cut revenue from parking meters, the business-privilege tax, earned income tax, parking fines and amusement taxes. 

"Variants (of the coronavirus) are coming back," Panto said at a city council committee meeting Tuesday, and nobody knows when the pandemic can be declared over. 

The mayor's goal is to continue his streak of zero tax increases for a 13th year. When asked if that will be feasible, all he said was, "We'll see." Growth in downtown Easton has helped the city avoid raising the property tax levy. 

One bright spot in the city's coffers may be Easton's share of revenue from the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino. Finance Director Mark Lysynecky said the city budgeted for $600,000 in 2020, and the total may come in ahead of that based on receipts for the first two quarters. 

Panto will present his 2022 budget proposal Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. 

The council committee meeting also reviewed proposals for development of the former Easton Iron & Metal on Bushkill Drive and the Pine Street garage. Votes on committee recommendations for developers of the two sites will be held at a full council meeting Wednesday.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.