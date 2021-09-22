EASTON, Pa. – Mayor Sal Panto plans to spend close to $3 million of Easton's federal American Rescue Plan aid on affordable housing, but when it comes to providing residences for the working class and the poor, money is not everything.
A few cornfields would help. The city has millions to spend, but lacks open space.
"The biggest problem we're going to have with that money is finding places to build," Panto said Wednesday night. "There are no cornfields." He has said before that nearby townships have the land, but are not going to accommodate high-density housing.
The mayor added that while putting up affordable apartments can help ease a housing shortage, the long-term solution to "generational wealth" that lifts families and their children out of poverty is home equity.
"We really need to get affordable housing for owner-occupied" residences, he said.
Panto said 53 affordable apartments will be available at The Mill at Easton on Coal Street in the Southside, and more may become available, but his goal is to promote ownership.
City council approved the outlines of Panto's plan for the $20.7 million in ARP COVID-19 stimulus money. The city has $10.35 million now, and will receive the other half early next year.
Paying residents $20,000 if they convert a two-unit home into a single is part of his plan to boost owner-occupancy.
The biggest chunk of ARP money — $6.43 million over two years — will replace city revenue lost during the pandemic. Revenue from parking meters, amusement taxes, earned-income tax and other sources fell when COVID-19 shutdowns started, leading the city to put more than 80 workers on furlough last year.
The Panto plan also directs money toward tourism development, grants to small businesses and mental-health programs for youth, among other uses.
City council also approved sending letters to U.S. Rep. Susan Wild (D-Lehigh Valley) and U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey, urging that the second ARP payment not be diverted by the federal government.
Council also voted Wednesday in favor of starting negotiations with VM Development, which plans to put up 150-plus apartments at the site of the former Easton Iron & Metal on Bushkill Drive, and with City Center Investment Corp., the favored developer for the Pine Street Garage.
Allentown-based City Center plans apartments, retail space and a parking deck to replace the aging garage. Both developments are on city-owned land.