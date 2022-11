EASTON, Pa. - Easton is bringing back its beloved holiday symbol - the Peace Candle.

The lighting ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

But, there will be festive and family-friendly activities all day long.

That includes breakfast with Santa, ice carving demonstrations, and live holiday music.

The event is organized by the Easton Main Street Initiative in collaboration with the City of Easton.

The Peace Candle will sit at the epicenter of Easton Winter Village.