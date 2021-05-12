EASTON, Pa. – The City of Easton may have to sink an additional $150,000 into the Pine Street garage in maintenance.
City Administrator Luis Campos said during Wednesday night's Easton City Council meeting that he received a work order request from the city's engineering department requesting that immediate work be done on the 50-year-old garage. He did not specify the work but said that the council could expect that it would cost $100,000 to $150,000.
The garage, located at Pine and South Third streets, is expected to be removed from service in June 2022, around the same time as the completion of the new Fourth Street garage. The city is currently fielding potential developers interested in constructing on the site.
"It is at the end of its useful service life and we just want to keep an eye on safety," said Dave Hopkins, director of public services, about the Pine Street garage. "But to get to that point, we want to make sure that any items that need to be addressed are addressed to get us to that final finish line."
Hopkins added that the city's civil engineer has been asked to put together paperwork for the scope of the work.
During Wednesday's meeting, officials also indicated that the city is planning to reopen its public pools — Eddyside and Heil — on an alternating schedule this summer.