EASTON, Pa. - Easton Mayor Sal Panto is outlining his financial plans for the city next year, which are being affected by the ongoing pandemic.
He's proposing a budget that would keep property taxes flat, as well as fees for sewer and trash.
Panto says it's $300,000 short of being balanced and suggests furloughing workers again to help close that gap.
Panto calls his budget a "work in progress," because the finances will change several times before a final plan is approved by city council. Panto said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the city to lose about $5.5 million in revenue for this year.
The mayor said he anticipates several projects under construction will help expand the tax base next year, including The Mill at Easton, The Seville, Hearst, the Townley micro-hotel, and a parking garage.
Panto said the city's refinancing of its debt at a lower interest rate and a longer term will save $2.6 million this year and another $1.3 million in 2021.