EASTON, Pa. - One of Easton's top officials has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment after a reported incident involving two kids in the city.

Public Works Director Dave Hopkins was arraigned in district court late Thursday afternoon.

69 News reached out to the city for an interview but has not yet heard back.

Hopkins, who is head of the biggest department in the city, has been known for spearheading several transformational projects. He spoke Wednesday at the City Council meeting.

But now he's facing misdemeanor and summary charges for harassment and terroristic threats.

Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck says about three weeks ago, Hopkins was approached by 11 and 12-year-old boys on Hamilton Street. He says they showed Hopkins a Pokemon card.

"The defendant replied to them, 'good for you. (Expletive) off," said Houck. "The 11-year-old juvenile responded, '(expletive),' or something of that nature, and they began to walk away."

The DA says Hopkins then followed them up the street, saying "get over here, punks."

As one boy ran away, the city official is accused of chasing the other into Lafayette's Kirby Sports Center.

"He stated, 'take this as a lesson. If I find you or that (expletive) again, I will hunt you down and have my son bash your skulls in,' to which obviously frightened this juvenile," said Houck.

Victor Scomillio, the attorney representing Hopkins, said he and his client aren't doing any formal interviews, but told us, "We believe that there are every two sides to every story. We are optimistic that we and the Commonwealth will be able to reach an amicable resolution."

The DA says the position Hopkins holds had nothing to do with the decision to file charges.

Hopkins and the kids are not believed to have previously known each other.

"What has to be noted here is the completely objective, fair and thorough job that was completed and done by the Easton Police Department," said Houck.

"What remains a mystery to me is why you would follow two kids," said Houck. "I can't explain why an adult male, an adult man would do something like that."

The DA says Hopkins was given $5,000 unsecured bail. These types of charges can carry up to five years behind bars.