Easton's Sandra Vulcano is stepping down, but not out; the commitment to her city continues
EASTON, Pa. - Easton's Sandra Vulcano is leaving City Council, but the 20-year veteran of city government said she is not going away.
"I'll be checking in," Vulcano said during an interview. "I wish everyone well, but I'm not going to keep my mouth shut if I see something I don't like."
Her fans would expect nothing less.
"She is a fierce warrior for Easton," Northampton County Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said of Vulcano.
Vulcano has lived all but two of her 69 years in South Side Easton, watching the changes in the city, and as a council member, moving Easton forward. Leaving council means she will have more time to spend with grandchildren, but Vulcano will continue to work and she plans to serve on a city board.
She served on the Easton Area School Board before joining council in 2002. The city has changed, mostly for the better, she said.
Easton's reputation improved as its police force stepped up, she said.
"We have a wonderful police force, they're polite, they're professional," Vulcano said. Having a solid force and fighting back against the stigma of crime in the city makes the town better for residents and more attractive to developers, whose investments in Easton help keep taxes down.
"We have a vibrant downtown now," Vulcano said. Change can bring some pain too. With development, property values have soared and the city faces a shortage of affordable housing, an issue she said Easton must address.
Saving open space has been another Vulcano cause in a city where every vacant lot is a target for development.
"We don't want to lose any more green space because we don't have much to begin with," she said. Saving land on the South Side for recreation and youth sports is one of her accomplishments.
Vulcano, the widow of former city official Pat Vulcano Jr., lost in the 2021 Democratic primary to challenger Taiba Sultana. That ends her two-decade run on council, but even without an official role, Vulcano said she will work for Easton and particularly her beloved South Side.
The South Side had a bad image, she said, but the area has improved and she may devote some time to promoting her neighborhood's interests. She said College Hill's residents have organized well, and the South Side should emulate that. Residents who are involved make the city better, she said.
Vulcano credits Mayor Sal Panto with making city government more friendly and open.
"I feel very comfortable now talking to any department director and I have for 10 years. Before, things were kept from council. That has changed," she said. "The mayor has done a lot for the city. He cares about the city, he grew up in the city." Panto's skill at lobbying for money has made a difference in Easton, she said.
The mayor said Vulcano has worked tirelessly for the city's benefit.
"She will be missed," he said. "Sandy is a dedicated public official who has represented the city well. She was very supportive of my administration and she can take credit for a lot of things."
Vargo Heffner recognizes the political accomplishments and looks beyond that to the influence Vulcano has had on women in politics.
"She has been the history of Easton personified," the county council president said. "I got to know her as a mentor for other women in politics. She lives and works and breathes Easton. She's there to serve and work. She taught me about helping other women in politics."
Vulcano is an expert in the behind-the-scenes work of politics, Vargo Heffner said, and was always there to help others.
County Councilman Kerry Myers has known Vulcano longer than most. He has worked with her as a politician and seen her efforts on behalf of Easton, but he said at a recent council tribute to women in politics that in the long run, "We are just two kids from the South Side" who grew up together.
"There was a stigma about the South Side," Vulcano said. "That's why we're a tight-knit group."
Vulcano advised the next City Council to keep an eye on the future.
"The next five years is going to be interesting with the influx of people moving in," she said. "Easton is changing again. It is changing, hopefully for the good."
She advised city leaders to "legislate with an open mind" because the benefits of a decision are not always immediate. She pointed to Easton's $1 million investment in the Public Market, run by the Greater Easton Development Partnership.
"It cost us money, but look at the benefits," she said of the market, which was also supported by Lafayette College. "Look ahead. Even if it takes a year or two to see the benefits, sometimes you have to take a chance."
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
