EASTON, Pa. - The State Theatre is ready to open the curtains after a long hiatus.
The 95th season will kick off 18 months after it closed because of the pandemic.
An Eric Clapton Retrospective by the Craig Thatcher Band on September 10 will open the 2021-2022 season.
New shows include Broadway hits "Waitress" and "Beautiful: The Carol King Musical."
Christmas shows will also return to the State Theatre.
The full season schedule is on the theatre's website.
Tickets for the new season will go on sale to the public on August 9.