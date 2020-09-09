EASTON, Pa. - Easton's State Theatre needs some cash to stay operational until the curtain can rise again.
The theatre has been closed since the coronavirus pandemic began in mid-March. President and CEO Shelley Brown said the goal is still to reopen in early January but that all hinges on shows and acts starting to tour again.
"The industry itself is having real issues getting tours on the road. Putting people in buses, putting people in dressing rooms," Brown said.
The theatre has launched a recovery fundraising campaign called "Your Seat is Waiting." Denise Smith, VP of Development, said 100% of ticket revenue has been lost since March-that's about two thirds of the theatre's income. She said while the field for donations is competitive these days, she hopes people remember what a full house means for downtown Easton.
"It's going to be particularly important for arts organizations to get back on their feet. The arts, not only do they have great social impact, but collectively, all arts organizations have tremendous economic impact on our communities," Smith said.
The goal is to raise $800,000 by the end of the year. About half of that has already been donated. The money will go towards building upkeep and paying the small staff that is still working.