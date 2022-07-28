EASTON, Pa. – The Tap Room at Weyerbacher Brewing in Easton has closed and filed for reorganization bankruptcy.

The business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. District Court, saying the company “is unable to pay its debts as they mature.”

Weyerbacher, at 905 Line St., also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019.

It said then the company had finalized a restructuring partnership with 1518 Holdings, LLC, an investment group, which would take majority ownership of the company as part of the restructuring. It emerged from that bankruptcy a year later.

The new court documents, filed June 27, list it as owing more than $1.5 million to its top 20 creditors.

In all, it lists 92 creditors, including nearly $144,000 to Easton Area Joint Sewer Authority; nearly $324,000 to the Internal Revenue Service and $52,000 to the state Department of Revenue; $120,000 to Premiere Properties of Easton for its lease; and $357,000 in loans and advancements.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Weyerbacher said, “the good news is that we are still in production and working to keep our core brands on the shelves and available to you.

“Our brewers are also working on some exciting new offerings from our pilot system for when the taproom re-opens!”

The Facebook post, addressed to “Friends of Weyerbacher,” the business said, “We are sending this message with optimism and enthusiasm for what the future holds!”

“Weyerbacher is in the midst of some big changes. Changes that we intend will rejuvenate our brand and carry us through another 27 years and beyond.

“There is no map for the changes we are making. Unfortunately, this has led to some bumps in the road over the past few weeks and we have had to make some quick decisions in the moment. Those decisions were necessary, but have also led to questions, rumors and confusion.

“Our taproom is officially closed until further notice. This isn’t the scenario we were hoping for, but it does not deter us from our long-term goals.

“This is where we are friends. We want to thank you all for your loyalty and support. The craft beer industry is challenging and breweries do not stay in business for 27 years without good beer and amazing friends. We owe that longevity to the support you have given us over the years.”