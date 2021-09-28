PALMER TWP., Pa. –The Easton Area High School bonfire is back for 2021.
Last year's bonfire was a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. So was the 114th annual Easton-Phillipsburg game, the powder puff game for senior girls and many other school activities.
Palmer Township's board of supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday night for the bonfire to go forward, as Easton Area High School is located in the township. That vote is usually routine, along with a request that the school coordinate Thanksgiving Eve activities with Palmer's first responders.
Easton Area High School's four senior class officers were there to reassure the board that everything is on track and to get a little experience in dealing with government.
They found a sympathetic audience. Board Chairman David Colver, for example, has said he helped gather wood for the blaze about 35 years ago.
"We are in contact with EMS (ambulance service), the fire department and police department," EAHS Class President Michael Martyak told the board. He was backed up by Vice President Kierra Smith, Secretary Megumi Barclay and Treasurer Imaan Ali.
There will be no fireworks this year, Martyak said.
In 2020, the bonfire, pep rally and parade were called off, and then the game location and time were changed before the contest was finally canceled as COVID-19 cases increased.
Easton leads the series 66-45-2. The bonfire will be held Nov. 24, the night before the Thanksgiving Day rivalry game at Lafayette College's Fisher Field.