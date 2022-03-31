"To maintain child care and bills you have to work two or more jobs just to get by," said Alizayia Jackson.
Thanks to the Learning Center at Easton's Third Street Alliance the 21-year-old single mother of two is now solely a full-time home health aide.
"It took a lot of stress off me. For my kids to be able to go into the program and not only get care while I work but also be able to learn as well," she said.
Her 1- and 3-year-old go Monday through Friday and are on scholarship. So, it's free for working moms like Jackson, who make below a living wage but too much for child care subsidies.
"Through the pandemic it's been a crazy ride. There's a definite need in the market for child care," said Alisa Baratta, the Executive Director of the Third Street Alliance.
She says the program, which currently has room for 130 kids ages 6 weeks through elementary school, is set to expand by 44 spots.
"We know that kids who have participated in quality learning opportunities have a higher rate at reading at grade level when they get into elementary school," she said about the importance of early childhood education.
The Alliance is holding its annual fundraiser Saturday. It's still virtual due to COVID, but it's free and open for anyone to log on.
Part of the goal is to provide more scholarships so moms like Jackson can work and be proud of it.
"My daughter is so smart; she's coming home every day with new things she is learning. My son is 1 and a half and he is now counting at 1 and 2. Most kids don't do that," she said.
For more on the fundraiser, you can head to Easton's Third Street Alliance website.