EASTON, Pa. - The winter market is back in downtown Easton.

The 11th annual winter market is presented by the Easton Farmers Market.

It kicked off Saturday morning, and will be held every Saturday through April 29th.

The market offers local produce, dairy items, baked goods, meats, and so much more.

We spoke with one of the 17 vendors, Funny Farm Apiaries of Berks County.

The farm offers honey and honey products ranging from honeycombs to lip balm, lotion bars and candles.

"Anything to do with bees and honey," said Mark Fujita, "we take care of it from end to end."

The winter market is held in the 300 block of Northampton Street, across from the Easton Public Market.