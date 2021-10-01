Easton's 2020 Winter Village worked out so well that this year's holiday celebration will be bigger and better, Mayor Sal Panto said Friday.
Last year's Winter Village was part of Panto's plan to help Easton businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic by bringing people downtown to shop and eat in and around Centre Square, and to skate on a 2,400-square-foot ice rink. The mayor announced the plan last year on a sunny day in October, and the plan came together in about a month. This year, the city had more time to work on it.
"We will have more huts and a 50% bigger ice rink," Panto said Friday after presenting his 2022 budget to City Council. Bringing skating downtown had long been one of his goals, and the pandemic presented the need and the opportunity to get that done as the city promoted outdoor dining and other strategies to keep businesses alive.
The village concept was designed with non-restaurant retailers in mind. Panto predicted last year that the holiday celebration would become an annual tradition.
Last year, there were about 20 huts for vendors in the European-style village. The mayor said there will be more this year.
"Several business owners told us that the Winter Village saved their business," Panto said during his budget address. "Plans are underway this year for an expanded ice-skating rink and an additional 10 huts."
This year's Winter Village is due to start Nov. 19 and run through Dec. 19, on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays noon to 8 p.m., and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
