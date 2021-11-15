EASTON, Pa. - Easton's Winter Village is returning for a round two this year. The mayor started it last year to boost business during the pandemic, but given the success, it's coming back bigger and better.
There was a lot of action downtown Monday. The iconic Peace Candle went up, and public works crews are spending the rest of the week putting the huts and ice rink in place.
Businesses are getting ready to welcome thousands of visitors.
Sweet Girlz Bakery is preparing endless hot cocoa bombs, cupcakes and cookie kits.
"If we're inside the circle selling, it introduces us to people that wouldn't have come down the block a little bit to see us in-store," said Kari Alvaro, the owner and operator of Sweet Girlz Bakery.
Alvaro is thrilled Easton's Winter Village is back.
"It filled a gap for us last year that festivals left," said Alvaro. "Bringing the hut and the villages in really gave us the ability to recoup that revenue."
Starting Friday and for the next five weekends, you can check out about 25 local vendors in huts downtown.
"We have more huts this year," said Kim Kmetz, the manager of the Easton Main Street Initiative.
"They'll be able to be spaced a little bit differently," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto. "It'll be more like a village, rather than last year, we had to separate them because of social distancing."
There's a calendar full of entertainment, including live music, ice carvers, and of course, Santa.
"The ice-skating rink will be 50% bigger," said Panto.
It's synthetic, so it'll be open no matter the temperature. Within the next couple of days, you'll see it in the 200 block of Northampton Street, meaning that block will be closed to traffic both ways, for now.
While the lighting of the Peace Candle isn't until Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27, the iconic structure was put up Monday.
"We really have to thank the Ironworkers Local 11 Union because they do the climbing, but all of our public works guys are here helping to bring the stuff up," said Panto.
It's the 70th anniversary of that tradition, that community members say compliments their new tradition: the Winter Village.
"It felt like being in a Hallmark Christmas movie," said Kmetz. "People were walking around saying, wow this is in my little town. I can't believe how pretty it is and how happy people were to be a part of something so festive."
"I love being part of downtown Easton and I love the community that we're part of," said Alvaro.
The Easton Main Street Initiative is also running the Share the Joy campaign: if you bring receipts from three businesses you visited downtown to the information hut, you get entered into a prize drawing for gifts cards or can win the City of Easton's signature ornaments.
"Buy local," said Kmetz. "Keep it local. Don't wait in line anywhere. Don't worry about things not shipping to you. Come downtown and get them in person from people in the community."