Easton's Zoning Hearing Board will review two projects Monday that combined would add 522 homes to the city.

Heritage Riverview LP proposes a "residential midrise" with 412 apartments at 300 Morrison Ave., near the border with Forks Township. The property is owned by Connecticut General Life Insurance (CIGNA), according to Northampton County records.

Some residents plan to protest that plan Monday, contending that adding traffic and more residents will change the College Hill neighborhood. Earlier, College Hill residents have complained about increased traffic from Forks Township.

Just to the north of the old CIGNA property is the Easton Area School District's Shawnee Elementary School.

The Riverview plan requires variances, according to the zoning board agenda.

At 301 Grant St., 110 units are proposed, according to the city's website. That land on the Southside covers 10.7 acres and is owned by a limited liability corporation with an address in Hellertown.

The board is also due to consider variances for short-term rentals at 22-24 Centre Square; for the conversion of a church at 824 Ferry St. into four dwelling units, and to allow a smoke shop at 537 Northampton St.

The Easton Zoning Hearing Board is due to meet a 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, in City Council chambers on the third floor of City Hall, 123 S. Third St.

Agendas are subject to change.