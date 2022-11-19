EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company.

Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.

Since the business' debut at the Palmer Park Mall in late 2020, its offerings, customer base and name recognition have continued to grow, co-founder Desiree McMullan said.

"The Lehigh Valley community has really welcomed us with open arms, and we're so excited to be spreading our mission along with our delicious coffee to more people," co-founder Desiree McMullan said.

Seth & Co., operating alongside Pretzels Plus in Palmer, is planning to open its second cafe within the next few weeks at 13 S. Bank St. in downtown Easton.

Its third location is expected to open in late winter or early spring at Lehigh Valley International Airport.

"I'd really like to be open on Black Friday in Easton," McMullan said. "That's our target."

The family-owned and -operated business is named after McMullan's 20-year-old son, Seth McMullan.

Seth has a charismatic personality, an infectious sense of humor and a love for all things entertainment - including dancing, singing and playing the guitar. He's found success in acting, modeling, karate and swimming. He also has Down syndrome.

"With our coffee company, we were really just looking to create a more inclusive working environment for Seth and others like him," Desiree said. "These are fully capable people, who are ready and willing to work. They just need to be given the chance."

The catalyst to open Seth & Co. came a few years ago when Desiree and her husband, John McMullan, were shocked to learn of the limited employment opportunities afforded to individuals with special needs.

The issue remains relevant as only 19.1% of adults with disabilities were employed in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Desiree and John feared that Seth may become disconnected from his community and lead an unfulfilling life. So, they followed God's push to create a business where individuals with disabilities could showcase their skills and experience the pride of a job well done.

Seth and other workers have established meaningful connections with customers and been empowered through preparing and serving coffee, tea and other drinks.

"Our hope for Seth and friends is for them to never lose their curious nature, find value in themselves, and bring awareness to their communities," the couple wrote on the business' website.

In Easton, Seth & Co. will share space with Love Blossoms Flowers & Gifts, a full-service florist that opened in the spring next to Bank Street Creamery.

The outpost will feature seating for about 10 customers, a newly constructed counter and a new espresso machine.

It will offer the same menu of specialty coffee drinks, including cappucino, macchiato and nitro and cold brews, along with baked goods such as homemade cookies, muffins, cakes and scones.

Seth & Co. partners with Reading coffee roaster Frank Orman to produce signature blends such as a medium roast "House Blend" and a dark roast "Seth's Blend," which can be purchased in 12- and 16-ounce bags.

Beans are responsibly sourced from around the world, including Africa, South America and the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

"Our lattes are probably the biggest seller," Desiree said. "People really love our frappes, too."

The Easton cafe is tentatively set to operate 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but those hours may expand based on customer demand, Desiree said. Info: 610-597-6156; sethandcoffee.com.

More in Easton

A few blocks east of Bank Street, several businesses are coming soon on Northampton Street:

First, Punch Out Games, a board game cafe offering food, drinks and space to play nearly 300 board games, is set to open within the next few weeks at 161 Northampton St. (former Phenom Thai Cuisine spot).

The BYOB cafe, next to Cellar Beast Winehouse, will offer classic games like Sorry, Scrabble and Scattergories, along with modern picks like Coup, Concept and Cards Against Humanity.

Guests will pay $5 for two hours of playtime and $5 for every additional hour after that.

The cafe also will feature a retail section selling board games, along with food and drinks that include hummus, sandwiches, ice cream and coffee. Read full story here.

Just east of Punch Out Games, Kabinett Wine Bar + Garden, offering premium wine and small plates, is expected to open in the coming weeks at 125 Northampton St., according to an online announcement.

The business is owned by husband and wife Jason Hoy and Melane Hansche, who also operate Tucker Garage + Grocery, an Australia-themed cafe and store that is set to reopen in its new, larger space - next to Kabinett - in 2023.