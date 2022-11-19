EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company.
Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
Since the business' debut at the Palmer Park Mall in late 2020, its offerings, customer base and name recognition have continued to grow, co-founder Desiree McMullan said.
"The Lehigh Valley community has really welcomed us with open arms, and we're so excited to be spreading our mission along with our delicious coffee to more people," co-founder Desiree McMullan said.
Seth & Co., operating alongside Pretzels Plus in Palmer, is planning to open its second cafe within the next few weeks at 13 S. Bank St. in downtown Easton.
Its third location is expected to open in late winter or early spring at Lehigh Valley International Airport.
"I'd really like to be open on Black Friday in Easton," McMullan said. "That's our target."
The family-owned and -operated business is named after McMullan's 20-year-old son, Seth McMullan.
Seth has a charismatic personality, an infectious sense of humor and a love for all things entertainment - including dancing, singing and playing the guitar. He's found success in acting, modeling, karate and swimming. He also has Down syndrome.
"With our coffee company, we were really just looking to create a more inclusive working environment for Seth and others like him," Desiree said. "These are fully capable people, who are ready and willing to work. They just need to be given the chance."
The catalyst to open Seth & Co. came a few years ago when Desiree and her husband, John McMullan, were shocked to learn of the limited employment opportunities afforded to individuals with special needs.
The issue remains relevant as only 19.1% of adults with disabilities were employed in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Desiree and John feared that Seth may become disconnected from his community and lead an unfulfilling life. So, they followed God's push to create a business where individuals with disabilities could showcase their skills and experience the pride of a job well done.
Seth and other workers have established meaningful connections with customers and been empowered through preparing and serving coffee, tea and other drinks.
"Our hope for Seth and friends is for them to never lose their curious nature, find value in themselves, and bring awareness to their communities," the couple wrote on the business' website.
In Easton, Seth & Co. will share space with Love Blossoms Flowers & Gifts, a full-service florist that opened in the spring next to Bank Street Creamery.
The outpost will feature seating for about 10 customers, a newly constructed counter and a new espresso machine.
It will offer the same menu of specialty coffee drinks, including cappucino, macchiato and nitro and cold brews, along with baked goods such as homemade cookies, muffins, cakes and scones.
Seth & Co. partners with Reading coffee roaster Frank Orman to produce signature blends such as a medium roast "House Blend" and a dark roast "Seth's Blend," which can be purchased in 12- and 16-ounce bags.
Beans are responsibly sourced from around the world, including Africa, South America and the Indonesian island of Sumatra.
"Our lattes are probably the biggest seller," Desiree said. "People really love our frappes, too."
The Easton cafe is tentatively set to operate 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but those hours may expand based on customer demand, Desiree said. Info: 610-597-6156; sethandcoffee.com.
More in Easton
A few blocks east of Bank Street, several businesses are coming soon on Northampton Street:
First, Punch Out Games, a board game cafe offering food, drinks and space to play nearly 300 board games, is set to open within the next few weeks at 161 Northampton St. (former Phenom Thai Cuisine spot).
The BYOB cafe, next to Cellar Beast Winehouse, will offer classic games like Sorry, Scrabble and Scattergories, along with modern picks like Coup, Concept and Cards Against Humanity.
Guests will pay $5 for two hours of playtime and $5 for every additional hour after that.
The cafe also will feature a retail section selling board games, along with food and drinks that include hummus, sandwiches, ice cream and coffee. Read full story here.
Just east of Punch Out Games, Kabinett Wine Bar + Garden, offering premium wine and small plates, is expected to open in the coming weeks at 125 Northampton St., according to an online announcement.
The business is owned by husband and wife Jason Hoy and Melane Hansche, who also operate Tucker Garage + Grocery, an Australia-themed cafe and store that is set to reopen in its new, larger space - next to Kabinett - in 2023.
At Kabinett, expect a wine list heavy on Australian and German selections, "flavor-packed small plates" complementing the wine and an outdoor patio overlooking the Delaware River, the couple announced. Read more.
From wines to ziplines, HangDog Outdoor Adventure, a premier outdoor ropes course, is set to open in the spring at 410 Cedarville Road, just off Interstate 78, in Williams Township, according to a news release.
The facility will feature a four-story outdoor ropes course with zip lines, free fall jumps and more for a "thrilling climbing experience," the release states. Courses will delineate between children and adults for family-friendly fun.
HangDog is owned by Michael McCreary, who also operates Allentown indoor go-carting venue Lehigh Valley Grand Prix and its accompanying axe-throwing facility Go! Axe.
The new facility will feature 115 climbing elements, two 240-foot ziplines, a giant swing 45 feet above the ground and other outdoor attractions that include games, a food stand, dog-friendly beer garden and bandshell for live entertainment. Read full story.
Emmaus news
A new sandwich shop is creating a lot of buzz in Lehigh County.
The Hive, offering made-to-order sandwiches and premium sides, opened Nov. 10 at 417 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, just off the triangle.
The six-seat shop offers sandwiches like Italian, tuna and turkey and ham, featuring Dietz & Watson meats and cheeses and French bread from Egypt Star Bakery next door.
During its soft opening, cold sandwiches are offered along with sides such as homemade hummus, coleslaw and cheddar macaroni salad.
Beginning in a few weeks, hot sandwiches like pulled pork, Cubans and other paninis will be offered, partner George Younes said.
The shop's name is a reference to Emmaus High School's mascot, the hornet. More.
About a mile south of The Hive, Art Beat Studio & Cafe, offering specialty coffee, baked goods and local art, opened Aug. 28 at 432 State Ave. in Emmaus, next to Life Advance Fitness.
Owner and lifelong artist Joanne Kensinger is featuring some of her works, including pencil drawings, acrylic and watercolor paintings and carved and painted gourds, along with roughly a dozen other local artists' photography, pottery, jewelry and more on consignment.
Art Beat's coffee is sourced from Homestead Coffee Roasters in Upper Black Eddy, with specialty varieties including Americano, cappuccino, cortado and mocha.
Other offerings include house iced tea, smoothies, strawberry lemonade, hot cocoa (traditional and frozen) and made-on-site baked goods such as cookies, cupcakes and muffins. Art workshops are coming soon. Read full story here.
Bethlehem news
A couple of restaurants are growing in the Christmas City:
First, Birriaholic, a Latin-fusion eatery specializing in birria tacos, is planning to open its second Lehigh Valley location within a couple of months at 81 W. Broad St. in downtown Bethlehem.
"We are shooting for early December," co-owner Lina Cardona said.
The business, which opened its original location on Hamilton Street in Allentown in 2021, is planning a full-service, BYOB eatery in Bethlehem. A fast-casual portion, Birriaholic Express, will open a few months later in the rear of the space. Read more.
Also in Bethlehem, Anatolian Kitchen, a 10-year-old Mediterranean establishment specializing in Turkish cuisine, reopened a couple of weeks ago for takeout following four months of renovations at 3016 Linden St.
The BYOB restaurant, which doubled its capacity from around 60 seats to roughly 120 seats, is awaiting final inspections from the city to reopen for dine-in service.
"We're hoping to reopen for dine-in service by Monday," said Cesur Saglam, who operates the restaurant with his sister, Sezer Suryel.
Saglam and Suryel added new flooring, furniture, lighting, a prep kitchen and a second dining room by knocking down portions of a wall that previously separated the restaurant from an adjacent retail space (former Menchie's frozen yogurt shop).
The siblings, who also operate the three-year-old Smile Cafe breakfast and lunch eatery on William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, are also planning to add a specialty coffee and baked goods section at Anatolian Kitchen. More.
A final bit of Bethlehem news: The Wilbur Mansion, featuring a fine dining restaurant, nine-room boutique hotel and an expansive event center, is set to open next month at 201 Cherokee St.
Husband and wife John and Lynn Noble purchased the mid-19th century building in 2015, sensing it was rich with history and potential.
They spent more than three years renovating the property, restoring original features such as hardwood and tile flooring and ornately carved wooden columns and staircases, while adding aesthetic upgrades such as new light fixtures, furniture and wall paint.
The ground floor will feature a 100-seat fine dining restaurant, offering a full bar and "worldly cuisine with an American twist," sales director Emily Bettys said.
The mansion's upper floors will house a nine-room boutique hotel, featuring private bathrooms, room service and king-size beds with luxurious linens.
Adjacent to the restaurant and hotel, a new event center was built on the site of the former Masonic Temple, which was demolished in late 2020 after 90 years of hosting celebrations. Read full story here.
Growing grocers
Grocery chain ALDI is continuing to expand its footprint in the Lehigh Valley.
The retailer, offering “a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise on quality, selection or value,” on Thursday held a grand opening of its newest store at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in South Whitehall Township's Dorneyville Shopping Center.
The chain also plans to open another Lehigh Valley location in the Bethlehem Plaza on Route 191 in Bethlehem Township, according to the James Balliet Property Group, which disclosed the lease on its Facebook page.
ALDI's public relations team confirmed plans for the Bethlehem store, noting that the location is tentatively set to open in the summer.