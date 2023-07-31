ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski's invitation, I took the nearly four-hour drive from Allentown to the Maryland countryside to Federal Correctional Institution Cumberland, where Pawlowski has been housed for several years.

When I arrived at the facility I was struck by how remote it was, tucked away in the Appalachian Mountains.

Looking at aerial photos of the Cumberland campus, you can see it's quite large.

The FCI Cumberland website says the campus houses 911 inmates total. 690 at FCI and 221 at the camp, which is where I interviewed Pawlowski.

I was told by prison officials that I was only allowed to bring a pen and paper to get quotes.

I was taken into an empty visitation room, with a high arched ceiling and shiny tile floors.

Quilts are mounted on the walls, presumably to help with the echo of visiting families.

There is a small room on the side with vending machines and a sign at the entrance stating the area is for visitors only. Inmates are prohibited from entering.

At the door to the visitation room there is a circular guard's desk, which made it hard to see Pawlowski when he first entered the hall.

But after a few steps, I saw him, dressed in an olive-green jumpsuit and black sneakers.

He greeted me with a smile and welcomed me to the facility.

For the first few minutes I didn't write anything down. I was just taking in the moment.

I had spent years attending news conferences where Pawlowski stood at podiums in a suit and tie talking about plans and initiatives.

I even interviewed him one hot summer day when the Allentown pools opened. He was dressed in swim trunks and took great joy in nearly splashing me when he did a cannon ball into the pool for my live shot.

I watched his physical demeanor and appearance change with the raid of city hall, the indictments, and throughout the trial.

As inmate Pawlowski sat before me, I was thinking about the last time I saw him.

It was March 7, 2018, a week after he was convicted of 47 counts of corruption related crimes.

He looked pale, tired and defeated.

The man sitting before me was not the same man.

Pawlowski is noticeably thinner. "When I came in I was 240 pounds, Now I'm down 190 pounds," he told me.

He looked healthier than I have ever seen him. He was tan, and the only thing pale about him was the skin under his wedding band.

He attributed the tan to walking two miles every day on the track with a service dog he is training named Astra.

Pawlowski said federal inmates: "try to teach them more substantial skills," like "opening doors" and "picking things up with their mouths."

He said at FCI Cumberland, "Everybody has to have a job. I was looking to something I can do to make a difference."

He now teaches GED classes and said that the "guys are excited when they pass tests."

Pawlowski also teaches history classes and attends Bible study at night.

Pawlowski maintains his innocence, saying he knows if he had pleaded guilty instead of going to trial, "I would have been home by now."

For our interview, Pawlowski brought a thick binder jammed with papers.

Throughout our discussion, he pulled out documents to illustrate his points.

"I have respect for the jury, I have respect for the judge, but the sentence is severe," said Pawlowski.

He said he tries "to do something everyday to advance" his "cause of getting home."

That includes sending out letters to friends.

He said there are roughly 100 people in his email list and he writes to others using regular mail.

He recently urged his friends to start a letter writing campaign to President Biden seeking a pardon or reduced sentence.

That request has taken root. I will talk more about that in part two of my series.

We covered a lot of ground with Pawlowski during the interview, but some things, like his thoughts on the trial, his friendship with political consultant Mike Fleck and his family were topics that he said he's not ready to talk about on the record.

On the legal front, Pawlowski said he is waiting for the outcome of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit involving the Department of Justice and the FBI seeking information he said he didn't have at trial.

In court filings, the DOJ said there are so many documents, that providing him the information would take 238 years. The FBI cited 31 years.

Pawlowski said that is unacceptable.

Meantime, there's a growing number of people locally who are trying to help Pawlowski get out of prison.

I'll have that story Tuesday night.