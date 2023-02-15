ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In 2012, at his spot in the Allentown Farmers Market, was the last time the now 93-year-old Clyde Bosket cut a client's hair.

"Do you miss it," I asked.

"Yes. I do," he said. "The people, the dialogue with the past viewers," he added.

Mr. Clyde, as he's known, came to Allentown in 1956, as the first and only State Master Barber in the Lehigh Valley.

"A master barber is one that can teach, train, and do all things that come under unisex," he said.

Born to sharecroppers on a South Carolina plantation, Bosket started cutting hair at 9. He perfected cuts on all races in the Army, before facing racism as a new business owner in 1950's Allentown.

"The white barbers, they found out I could do all types of hair so they wouldn't let me join their union," he said.

Not to be deterred, Mr. Clyde still had white customers; he even turned an old bread truck into a mobile studio cutting migrant workers' hair.

"When the contractor came to get their hair cut, they would tell me where their location was," he said.

From Allentown to Bethlehem to Easton at his peak, Mr. Clyde had seven shops, training hundreds of young barbers. They were rotated from shop to shop, before they got set up with their own business.

The legacy was cemented by the likes of Andrew Jones and Gunzalis Smith. The pair met working for Bosket. Their Allentown-based G&A Barbershop is in its 25th year.

"He taught me the foundation of running a respectful barbershop," Jones said.

"He created an environment for single women where there is no profanity," added Smith.

Mr. Clyde has never drank or smoked.

Messages of faith are posted throughout his home. And as any good barber does, he gives this advice for a life well lived.

"Education, stickability and perseverance," Bosket said.