SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — Edward P. Cullen, the former leader of the Catholic church in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties, died Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, according to the Diocese of Allentown. He was 90.

Cullen, who was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Yeadon, Delaware County, served as the diocese's third bishop for 11 years before he retired in 2009.

"Bishop Cullen lived his life as a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and His Church," the diocese's current bishop, Alfred Schlert, said in a statement. "He was visionary in spiritual, pastoral, and temporal matters."

Cullen was known for his work to protect children, care for victims of abuse, and work with law enforcement in the 5-county diocese.

"He enhanced protections for children and young people. He enhanced care for victims of abuse, and he forged bonds of cooperation with law enforcement," said Matthew Kirby, the diocese's media relations director.

Cullen worked to remove offending priests from ministry and advocated for a zero-tolerance policy for church law, the diocese said.

"He was very easy to speak with," said The Rev. Stan Moczydlowski of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church. "He was very kind and very humble. I think in his years since he retired, he's had a lot of time to pray."

In 2002, Cullen became the first bishop in Pennsylvania to call a meeting of the district attorneys of the diocese's five counties — Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton and Schuylkill. At the meeting, he turned over the personnel files of all priests with abuse allegations against them, the diocese said.

He also expanded criminal background checks for priests, deacons, employees and volunteers, and created the diocese's sex abuse policy and code of conduct.

Also as bishop, he created a review board to deal with abuse cases, and created the position of victim assistance coordinator.

Cullen resigned in May 2009 at the age of 76. In retirement, he wrote literature and helped officiate confirmations.

"When we speak of someone passing," Moczydlowski said, "there's a sadness in letting them go but there's also joy in the fact that they're going to heaven."

Before becoming bishop, Cullen spent his life in and around Philadelphia, where he was born on March 15, 1933, the second of five children in a traditional Irish-Catholic family.

He attended West Catholic High School, where he excelled in athletics, especially football and track. After high school, he enrolled as an engineering student at Drexel Institute of Technology, now Drexel University.

Cullen then entered St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, to prepare for the priesthood. He graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in 1958 and a master of divinity degree in 1974. He was ordained a priest on May 19, 1962, by Cardinal John Krol, then the archbishop of Philadelphia.