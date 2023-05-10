Efforts underway to honor those buried at African American cemetery turned Easton park

EASTON, Pa. - Efforts are underway to learn more about what was an African American burial ground years ago, which then became a basketball court. The park in Easton's Southside now isn't used, as people work to figure out whose remains are still there.

"There's still a lot of unknowns right now," said John Pitts, the post commander of the Bethlehem Buffalo Soldiers.

Pitts is talking about a property on Nesquehoning Street in Easton.

"50 years of history have been lost," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto. "It was an African burial site that the church bought and then the city bought it from the church to make a pocket park."

"We got copies of deeds," said Pitts. "It was called a colored cemetery."

When the land's history became apparent, the city paid for sonar technology to figure out what was still underground.

A report revealed there were what's called three "probable" sets of remains, plus a couple of "possible" sets of remains.

"How can a cemetery become a park? And you didn't exhume the bodies? No one's given me an answer for that one," said Pitts.

The city says it's unclear whose remains are there and what remains were moved to Easton Cemetery when the park was made decades ago.

"We know that there's a headstone at the Easton Cemetery of a person that we believe is buried there at Nesquehoning Street, and so it's just very confusing," said Panto.

Pitts says his research shows the space is where multiple Buffalo soldiers and their families were laid to rest.

Buffalo soldiers were African American U.S. Army soldiers who mainly served in the West after the Civil War.

A veteran wants to know whose remains are still there. He tells us he's working with the National Archives in St. Louis to confirm identities.

"That's just the military way. We do not leave a soldier behind, and when we look at this, it's a disgrace, and these are soldiers just being left behind," said Pitts.

For now, there is a flag and a veterans sign a neighbor put up to honor those who were buried there. The mayor says the city would like to do something too, like adding a monument.

"We've been trying to form a committee," said Panto. "Councilman Brown is going to head it up and try to get some members of the Black community to come together and decide what they want to do."

Pitts said his hope is to "remove all of the military people and their families out of here and having them taken down to National Cemetery, which is going to be in Bucks County."