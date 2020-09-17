L. MACUNGIE TWP. | Authorities allege a pair of intruders barged into a Lower Macungie Township home Wednesday, holding a knife to a woman’s throat and knocking a man out of his wheelchair before stunning him with a stun gun.
Pennsylvania State Police charged Terrence A. Jubilee and Amber M. Wendling with assault and robbery in connection with the break-in at a North Broad Street home that netted the pair a container of change. District Judge Tom Creighton arraigned Jubilee, 24, and the 17-year-old Wendling, who is being charged as an adult, hours after their arrests, setting bail for each at $50,000.
State police with the Fogelsville barracks were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broad Street about 2 p.m. Wednesday in response to a 911 call about a home invasion in progress. Troopers arrived to find one victim lying on the floor bleeding from injuries to his face, left hand and left knee, according to the criminal complaint. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
His wife managed to escape the house uninjured and run to a neighbor’s home to call 911. The criminal complaint indicates each victim is over the age of 60.
The female victim told state police that someone rang the doorbell about 2 p.m. She went to the front door to find two people, later identified as Jubilee and Wendling, standing outside. Wendling allegedly forced the front door open, and Jubilee followed her inside, according to records.
The victim alleges that Wendling held a knife to her neck, demanding to know where in the house she and Jubilee could find any money. They pushed past the victim, who managed to escape the house, and confronted her husband near the bathroom.
The male victim told authorities that he heard yelling, while he was in the bathroom. When he came out to see what was happening, Jubilee allegedly threw him out of his wheelchair and struck him in the head. The victim said it felt as though he’d been hit with a stun gun, according court records. He told police that he likely lost consciousness during the attack and didn’t remember anything after being stunned.
Police said they found surveillance footage from a neighboring house that showed the pair walking toward the couple’s home at 1:53 p.m. and running away toward Hamilton Boulevard six minutes later.
Troopers said they found Jubilee and Wendling at a nearby Speedway gas station at 3890 Hamilton Blvd., where they were apprehended less than 20 minutes after leaving the victims’ house. Authorities said Jubilee had a folding knife similar to the one described by the victim and a stun gun flashlight.
The female victim identified the pair as the intruders who allegedly broke into the couple’s home.
During an interview with police, Wendling allegedly admitted to holding a knife to the victim’s throat, and Jubilee allegedly admitted to using a stun gun as many as six times on the second victim.
They both admitted to stealing a container of change that they were trying to exchange for bills at the gas station, police said. Court papers do not indicate how much money the pair allegedly stole.
Police charged Wendling and Jubilee each with single felony counts of aggravated assault, burglary and robbery. Jubilee faces an additional felon count of use of an incapacitation device. Neither posted bail; they were each sent to Lehigh County Jail to await preliminary hearings tentatively scheduled for Oct. 5.