WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are investigating after an elderly woman was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The woman was hit by a vehicle around 10 a.m. on the parking lot on 2977 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township, behind the Wawa on Glenside Drive, according to township police.

Township police say the woman was seriously injured. The Lehigh County Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.