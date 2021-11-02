ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Tuesday marks Election Day, and though it's not a presidential election year, the stakes are just as high, as the focus is on local mayors, lawmakers and judges.
Polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and in New Jersey from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mail-in ballots are due by 8 p.m. to an election office or drop box.
It will be a busy day in the Lehigh Valley and beyond, with many hotly-contested races at the forefront.
In the race for Allentown mayor, Democrat Matt Tuerk goes against Republican Tim Ramos and Independent Solomon Tembo. A Democrat has held the seat since 2001, and Tuerk came out on top following the Democratic primary in the spring.
In the race for Lehigh County executive, Phillips Armstrong is seeking his second term and is opposed by former Lehigh County Controller Glenn Eckhart, who hopes to end nearly two decades of Democratic executive control.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure will go head to head with Republican Steve Lynch. McClure has called Lynch a domestic terrorist. Lynch drew national headlines when he vowed to take 20 strong men and remove members of the Northampton Area school board. He's focused his campaign on state and national topics.
The race for New Jersey governor is also being closely followed. Incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy, who was first elected in 2017 with 56% of the vote, is running for reelection to a second term.
Murphy faces Republican Jack Ciaterrelli, former state legislator. Murphy is trying to become the state's first Democrat to be reelected governor in more than 40 years.
Recent polls have Murphy leading Ciaterrelli by an average of 8.7 points.
