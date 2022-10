Election Day is fast approaching, and 7th Congressional District race in Pennsylvania is looking like a real showdown.

A poll by Muhlenberg College and The Morning Call shows Democrat incumbent Susan Wild locked in a dead heat with Republican Lisa Scheller.

Wild is leading with 47% of the vote. Scheller has 46%.

Other voters said they "weren't sure" or chose "neither-other."

