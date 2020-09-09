ALLENTOWN, Pa. - With less than two months until this year's presidential election, county elections officials are scrambling to keep up with the demand for mail-in ballots.
"We're going to be around 100,000 mail-in ballots or possibly more," said Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong.
More are expected to come in over the next several weeks, as the pandemic has many worried about going to the polls.
If you live in Lehigh County, here's a couple of dates to keep in mind. If you want a mail-in ballot you must apply by Oct. 27, but Armstrong is strongly suggesting you don't wait that long and try to get it in by Oct. 20.
Then you'll have a couple of options-you can mail it or you can drop your ballot off at the elections office, and the county is making that pretty easy for you this year.
"The last two weeks in October Monday through Friday we will be open until 8 p.m. for people to come in," Armstrong said.
Similar to Lehigh County, in Northampton County you have until Oct. 27 to apply for a mail-in ballot, but county officials say the sooner the better.
You can also drop off your ballot at the elections office, but you better have it in before the clock strikes 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
"Right now if we don't have your ballot in hand and in our office by 8 p.m. on election day it will not count, postmarks will not be considered," said Amy Cozze, chief registrar of elections in Northampton County.