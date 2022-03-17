BETHLEHEM, Pa. - SUVs and sportscars have traditionally been the stars of the Lehigh Valley Auto Show. But this year, with gas prices north of $4.30, hybrid and electric cars are now the sweethearts of the show.
Peter Cole with Ciocca says an all-electric Volkswagen can go approximately 250 miles on a single charge.
And that's music to Patrick Healey's ears.
"That’s kind of an interest now with gasoline prices the way they are and probably not gonna go back down anymore, so anything electric is an interest to me and it’s a nice-looking vehicle as well," Healey said.
Doug and Michelle Rogers are also looking at electric and hybrid vehicles.
"I have been really concerned about climate change for a long time and now obviously with the price of gas is another reason to think about it," Michelle said.
"The thing we worry about the most is running out of juice, so that’s what everybody’s worried about, are there enough charging stations, you know," Doug said.
Toyota Product Specialist Drew Sobey says people are more curious than ever about the benefits of hybrid and electric cars, and how buying one can save a driver money.
"The price of electricity is pretty stable, and in some cases, you can program your vehicle to charge in the middle of the night where a lot of electric companies charge a lower price per kilowatt hour," Sobey said.
Some people like the sound a traditional car makes, like the growl of a sports car's engine. If you are curious, Cole says the ID.4 sounds like a spaceship.
There are several electric and hybrid cars at the auto show for people to check out.