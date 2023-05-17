Your electricity prices are likely about to change.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission says on June 1, most electric companies are changing their default rates.

That's the rate you pay if you don't shop around and switch.

PPL and UGI are actually decreasing their prices, while MetEd and PECO are raising their rates.

The PUC says now is a good time to check the rates and shop around before higher summer bills with air conditioners running.

List of price changes

Citizens’ Electric: an increase from 13.4248 to 13.8078 cents per kWh (up 2.8%)

Duquesne Light: an estimated increase from 11.25 to 11.45 cents per kWh (up 1.8%)

Met-Ed: an increase from 9.991 to 10.24 cents per kWh (up 2.5%)

PECO: an increase from 9.726 cents to 10.312 cents per kWh (up 6%)

Penelec: an increase from 9.561 to 9.703 cents per kWh (up 1.5%)

Penn Power: an increase from 10.439 to 10.556 cents per kWh (up 1.1%)

PPL: a decrease from 14.612 to 12.126 cents per kWh (down 17%)

UGI: a decrease from 12.54 to 11.084 cents per kWh (down 11.6%)

Wellsboro Electric: a decrease from 12.816 to 12.393 cents per kWh (down 3.3%)

West Penn Power: an increase from 8.228 to 9.929 cents per kWh (up 20.7%)