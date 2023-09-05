EASTON, Pa. – Elementary schools in the Easton Area School District will be moving to digital report cards later this school year, explained Director of Elementary Education Andrew Doster.
During committee reports at Tuesday's school board meeting, Doster reported that EASD's elementary schools will be moving to digital report cards by the end of the 2023-24 year.
Doster said that physical report cards will be issued at the end of the first trimester. During the second trimester, though, the district will begin making the move toward digital reports cards.
At that time parents, will be able to request a printed report card in addition to the digital version.
Doster said by the end of the third trimester, the reports cards will be 100% digital.