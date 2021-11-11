BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Ready or not, winter is just around the corner, and that was on clear display Thursday morning.
East Coast Facilities drove its snow removal fleet across town to deliver trucks to new customers.
The journey, or what employees call an "elephant walk," signifies the impending winter season.
They say snow and cold weather are a lot closer than we think, which is why they are preparing for it now.
The fleet left Allentown just before 11 a.m. Thursday and headed to Bethlehem.
"Rather than deploying it piece by piece, we've decided to ship it all at once," said Joshua Gamez, CEO of East Coast Facilities.
He and his team are preparing their industrial snow removal fleet for a potentially snowy season.
"Contractors like us have to get ready far in advance. We've got to have everything on the ground and deployed far before it snows to make sure we are ready in case we get an early-season storm," Gamez said.
The crew started at its fleet service center in Allentown and was escorted by police to distribution centers on Commerce Center Boulevard in Bethlehem.
"That's a cluster of sites we signed this year. They're actually new customers, so we are shipping a lot of new fleet to them," Gamez said.
He says it's the company's job to keep things safe, operating and moving, as its customers have a job of getting packages out during the winter months.
"Winter, we think, is coming early this year. We've got a little bit of a warm period right now, but our team is watching. Get ready for an early winter, because it's coming," Gamez said.
The trucks will stay in the general area in Bethlehem to be used over the coming months for snow removal. They'll work hand in hand with larger industrial facilities across the Lehigh Valley.