elk

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- An escaped elk in Northampton County has been found and returned to its owners.

Lehigh Township police posted this picture of the elk on Facebook Saturday.

The elk got loose after heavy wind knocked down a tree and damaged the owner's fence.

The animal had been last seen on Mountain View Drive by Timberline Drive.

That is --  until police informed us Sunday night that the elk was located and brought home.

