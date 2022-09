LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- It's that time of year where you really need to watch for deer on the roads.

But there's something much bigger wandering around Lehigh Township, according to police.

They posted this picture of an elk.

They say it was last seen on Mountain View Drive by Timberline Drive.

Lehigh Township Police say high winds took down a tree, which damaged the owner's fence.

Police say not to approach the elk.

If you spot it, they want you to call the Northampton County operations center.