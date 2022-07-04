CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - An appearance by the King of Rock n' Roll excited moviegoers in Lehigh County on Sunday afternoon. 

Elvis tribute artist Jay Allen of Quakertown arrived with an entourage to the AMC Theater in Center Valley. He was there to see the new "Elvis" movie with fans and friends in a theater he rented.

He was joined by two others appearing as Priscilla Presley and Colonel Tom Parker.

Allen has been a fan of Elvis ever since his teenage years. He says Elvis was known for often renting out movie theaters and was following suit.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you