CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - An appearance by the King of Rock n' Roll excited moviegoers in Lehigh County on Sunday afternoon.
Elvis tribute artist Jay Allen of Quakertown arrived with an entourage to the AMC Theater in Center Valley. He was there to see the new "Elvis" movie with fans and friends in a theater he rented.
He was joined by two others appearing as Priscilla Presley and Colonel Tom Parker.
Allen has been a fan of Elvis ever since his teenage years. He says Elvis was known for often renting out movie theaters and was following suit.