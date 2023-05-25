A warehouse proposed to take the place of a Hanover Township (Northampton County) hotel will add traffic to an already congested Route 512, Embassy Bancorp Chief Executive Officer David Lobach said Thursday.

"This is going to have a big impact on us, on the community, on traffic, and it's going to add danger to that intersection," Lobach told the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, referring to where Gateway Drive meets Route 512, just north of Route 22.

Arcadia Development has proposed a 250,290-square-foot warehouse at the site of the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western at 300 Gateway Drive, and on a field adjacent to the hotel. The Best Western hotel remains open for business now.

"We are certainly opposed," said Lobach, who is also chairman and president of Embassy Bancorp, parent company of Embassy Bank. The bank was founded in 2001. Its headquarters is at 100 Gateway Drive, just off Route 512 and next to a Hampton Inn. It employs 160 people, with more than 60 staff members at the Gateway Drive building.

Route 512 is already unsafe, he said during the commission's meeting Thursday.

"We've had several of our team members and our customers in accidents at that location because of significant traffic," Lobach said.

Commissioner Stephen Melnick, who leads the LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee, also sees more trouble from a quarter-million-square-foot warehouse at the hotel site.

"There's going to be a huge problem with access to both the (Hampton Inn) and the bank," he said. Melnick said there are five traffic lights on Route 512 within about a half-mile of Gateway Drive. That stretch of the road could become "a parking lot for trucks," he said.

"I hate to see the demolition of any viable facility," LVPC Chairman Steve Glickman said. He also noted that across the road and not far off Route 512, there is a busy Wegmans grocery store.

The LVPC's professional staff recommended that if the Best Western comes down and a warehouse is built, that signs be added to the complex to help drivers find their way, and that signs be posted to tell truck drivers the best routes to nearby highways.