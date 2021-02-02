Hampton Lanes roof collapse
Photo courtesy Hampton Lanes

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. | Emergency crews were on the scene of a roof collapse early Tuesday morning in Northampton County.

Firefighters and police responded to Hampton Lanes, 326 Main St., about 4:30 a.m. for a report of a roof collapse.

About two-thirds of the building's roof has collapsed, according to the Northampton County 911 dispatch center. The business was not open at the time, but emergency crews were checking just to make sure no one was inside.

No injuries have been reported.

