Starting Wednesday, more than 1.8 million people in Pennsylvania are having their food stamps cut, according to the non-partisan Center for Budget Priorities.

The emergency allotments that were put in place during the pandemic are coming to an end. They were allowed to expire as part of the 2022 Federal Omnibus Sepnding Bill passed in December of last year.

According to the Center for Budget Priorities, the average person relying on food stamps, or SNAP, is going to be getting about $90 less this month than last month.

One in every seven people in Pennsylvania relies on that program, and with that change, those people may end up relying more on food banks.

69 News paid a visit to the Allentown Area Ecumenical Food Bank, which was busy Tuesday morning. The employees there say they've been trying to stock up on non-perishable or freezable food to get ready for this change.

They're expecting a significant increase in people using the food bank's services. That's on top of a 230% increase they've already seen over the past year due to rising food prices.

"One thing we haven't seen of course is comparable donations, so it's tough trying to meet the demands with not having the financial support," said Food Bank Executive Director Anne Eagan.

We also spoke with a man receiving food from the food bank, Robert Faison. He's having his benefits reduced, and he's worried about providing for his grandchildren and other family members.

"With extra benefits, it helps a lot, but by them cutting it, it's going to hurt everybody," said Faison. "A whole lot of people need to get together and protest this."

The Allentown Area Ecumenical Food Bank gets much of its food and funding from the Second Harvest Food Bank. That organization says if you want to help them out, there's two things you can do.

One is to offer financial or food donations to your local food bank.

Another is to ask your legislator to support the upcoming federal Farm Bill, which the food bank said contains a provision to increase food stamp benefits again to take some pressure off them.