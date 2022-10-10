PALMER TWP., Pa. – Suburban EMS, which provides emergency medical services and transportation, is struggling.
That was the essence of a presentation made by the organization's officials during the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors meeting Monday night.
"Make no mistake, there is a crisis in emergency medical services," said Donald DeReamus, a Suburban EMS administrator. "...The EMS system is broken."
The brokenness, according to DeReamus, is due to the lack of a "consistent" funding mechanism for emergency medical services. That has created a wealth of problems augmented within the last few years by a workforce shortage, below-cost reimbursement for services and a general economic downturn, he said.
During 2021, Suburban EMS provided 482 public-assist calls for Palmer Township's 22,317 residents.
Overall, Suburban EMS provides medical services in 14 municipalities in Northampton County and five in Monroe County, covering 232 square miles with more than 125,000 residents.
According to its website, Suburban EMS "receives negligible funding from federal, state or local governments and relies on the generosity of our community for funding."
Supervisors did not receive any funding request from Suburban EMS on Monday night, as the presentation was informational.
Other news
Supervisors approved a township submission to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources for a grant to continue rehabilitation project at Penn Pump Park.
The park, located along Bushkill Creek is at 2100 Northwood Ave., is described by the township as "rustic." It has a softball field, children's play area, picnic tables, pavilion, restrooms and access to fishing on the Bushkill Creek. In addition, a biking and walking path section passes through the park.
Finally, supervisors approved legislation again allowing Palmer Township to pursue another Pennsylvania DCNR grant for a master plan involving Penn Pump Park and the Sept. 11 National Memorial Trail.