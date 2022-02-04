WIND GAP, Pa. - Now that heavy rain is tapering off, temperatures are dropping way down. This has emergency officials on edge, and warning about dangerous road conditions.
Reports of crashes on black ice are already coming in. The rain had been persistent from Thursday up until Friday afternoon, and one of the big worries is that areas that got flooded are going to freeze over.
"We're only expecting 1/10 of an inch of ice, but that in and of itself is so dangerous, once that freezes up on the roadways," said Frank Wheatley, the director of the Warren County Department of Public Safety.
"We're starting to see icing on top of the mountain, on the Pocono plateau area," said Maryellen Keegan, the director of the Monroe County Office of Emergency Management. "We've heard some reports of smaller accidents up on the highways, 380."
In Schuylkill County, West Penn Township Police say two people were injured when a car rolled over on an icy road at least three times.
Another vehicle slid into a pole on Mountain Road in Mahoning Township, Carbon County.
In several Pennsylvania counties and in Warren County, New Jersey, "there are rivers and streams or at bank full," said Wheatley. "Now, I suspect they're going to go over bank. The Musconetcong and Pequest, some of the other smaller tributaries are already bank full."
In South Whitehall Township, large chunks of ice flowed right out of Jordan Creek and into a flooded Covered Bridge Park.
In Whitehall, Eberhart Road and Water Street were closed because of high waters. So was Township Line Road in Upper Nazareth overnight.
Parts of Route 309 were impassable early Friday morning. A couple cars had to be towed. The water rose several feet into one of them.
In Salisbury Township, Lehigh Street had several holes on the roadway fill up with water.
"We have parts of 57 on some side roadways down along River Road, just the ones that are always notorious for low-lying areas puddling up," said Wheatley. "We have our higher elevations up in Blairstown."
Crews across the region spent the day fixing potholes.
"I can't reiterate enough that if you can stay home tonight, stay home," said Wheatley. "Tonight's not the night to be traveling."
"Give PennDOT and the local road crews time to treat the roads. They've been out. They've been doing a great job all throughout last night," said Keegan.
If you do have to head out, Lehigh County Emergency Management says watch where you park. Specifically, avoid being under branches that could easily break by the weight of ice.
Emergency officials also have their eyes out for icy trees falling on power lines.