EASTON, Pa. - Emergency officials and first responders up and down the Lehigh and Delaware rivers are ready for a long night.

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure says extra staffing was called into the 911 center in preparation for what's left of Hurricane Ida.

"We just want to caution everybody overnight to stay home and don't go out if you don't have to," McClure said.

Local fire departments, like Palmer and Forks townships, are taking to social media to share tips and updates.

Waters are rising at Saucon Creek, nearby Saucon Park.

County officials are keeping an eye on roadways near creeks and streams. The waters of the Delaware Lehigh Canal are already looking angrier than usual.

McClure is saying this about driving on flooded roads: "Here's the bottom line. Don't do it. You can drown. It doesn't take a lot of water to move your car."

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.