EASTON, Pa. - Emergency officials and first responders up and down the Lehigh and Delaware rivers are ready for a long night.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure says extra staffing was called into the 911 center in preparation for what's left of Hurricane Ida.
"We just want to caution everybody overnight to stay home and don't go out if you don't have to," McClure said.
Local fire departments, like Palmer and Forks townships, are taking to social media to share tips and updates.
Waters are rising at Saucon Creek, nearby Saucon Park.
County officials are keeping an eye on roadways near creeks and streams. The waters of the Delaware Lehigh Canal are already looking angrier than usual.
McClure is saying this about driving on flooded roads: "Here's the bottom line. Don't do it. You can drown. It doesn't take a lot of water to move your car."