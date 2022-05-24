UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Amid a nationwide shortage, Nestle said Tuesday that an emergency shipment of baby formula is due to arrive at its distribution center in the Lehigh Valley.

114 pallets of Nestlé’s Gerber Good Start® Extensive HA® are scheduled to arrive at Washington Dulles airport in Virginia on Wednesday, the company said. They will be immediately transported to its distribution center in Uper Macungie Township, where they will be sent out for delivery to hospitals, WIC programs and retailers nationwide beginning as soon as this weekend, according to a news release from the company.

On Sunday, 132 pallets of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino® Infant and Alfamino® Junior landed in Indianapolis, with the process already underway to distribute it primarily to hospitals and home health care providers, the company said.

The company says a partnership with the Biden administration has enabled it to expedite the import of formula, equivalent of approximately 1.5 million 8-ounce bottles, into the U.S. market for children. 

To combat the shortage, the company said it has significantly increased the amount of its formulas available to consumers by ramping up production and accelerating general product availability to retailers and online, as well as through hospitals and home health care for those most vulnerable. 

